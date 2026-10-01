Airlines push back over Mumbai summer flight cuts, demand data
Airlines flying out of Mumbai's main airport aren't happy about a proposed cut to the number of flights next summer.
They say any changes should be backed by real data on how busy the airport actually gets, especially since Terminal 1 is being redeveloped.
There's a big meeting set for October 28, and the airport operator wants airlines to work together on planning.
Airlines seek Mumbai terminal capacity timelines
The main issue? Airlines are asking for honest details about how much each terminal can handle, when Terminal 1's upgrades will finish, and how Terminal 2 will fit 5 million more passengers by March.
The Airport Operators Committee insists that any slot changes must follow government guidelines and be based on solid evidence, not just guesswork.
Some airlines are even being offered the option of shifting flights to Navi Mumbai or suspending services until construction is underway.