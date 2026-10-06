Airlines say Mumbai to Navi Mumbai move may miss deadline
Plans to move flights from Mumbai Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport might get pushed back past the original October 26 deadline.
At a recent meeting with government and airport officials, airlines said they're worried about existing passenger bookings and aren't ready for a quick switch just yet.
No new date has been set, but an extension is under consideration.
Navi Mumbai UDF parity and vouchers
Additional incentives were suggested to encourage airlines to operate from Navi Mumbai, since the user development fee (UDF) there is higher than at Mumbai's current airport.
There's talk of making fees equal at both airports, and until that's sorted out, passengers could get vouchers as compensation.
The next round of meetings will focus on finalizing how this big move will work, especially with Navi Mumbai aiming to handle five million international fliers each year.