Airlines to operate 58 flights today to help stranded passengers

Air India extends flight suspension

Air India has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 23:59 hours IST on March 4, 2026, and is keeping a close eye on things.

Since the crisis began, over 1,600 flights have been canceled by both Indian and foreign carriers.

The government says airlines must clearly share info about refunds or rescheduling so passengers aren't left in the dark.