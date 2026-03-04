Airlines to operate 58 flights today to help stranded passengers
With tensions rising in the Middle East, Indian airlines are planning to operate 58 flights today (March 4) to help people stuck by sudden cancelations.
Airlines have made calibrated adjustments to their schedules and alternative routings, the aviation ministry said, and are coordinating with international authorities to get travelers home safely.
Air India extends flight suspension
Air India has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 23:59 hours IST on March 4, 2026, and is keeping a close eye on things.
Since the crisis began, over 1,600 flights have been canceled by both Indian and foreign carriers.
The government says airlines must clearly share info about refunds or rescheduling so passengers aren't left in the dark.