Airtel gears up for AI Impact Summit with network boost
India
Airtel is stepping up its network game for the India AI Impact Summit, happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
With over 250,000 people expected, they've rolled out extra small cells and major upgrades to keep everyone connected.
The summit's scale and scope
This year's summit spreads across multiple venues and features 300+ exhibitors, 500 sessions, and thousands of speakers from around the globe—all packed into five days of AI buzz.
Airtel's role in connecting the future
The summit kicks off with PM Modi and brings together world leaders and tech giants like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.
With $100 billion in investment commitments on the table and the summit built around People, Planet, and Progress, Airtel's reliable network is set to keep all eyes (and devices) online.