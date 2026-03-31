Airvoice study finds almost 40% Indian districts lack government monitors

Nearly half of Indian monitors unreliable

Even where monitors exist, nearly half aren't reliable: they often break down or miss data, making it tough to warn people about unsafe air.

Plus, a lot of these stations aren't even set up where pollution is worst.

As Airvoice's CEO puts it, We see a critical gap: automated monitoring remains unavailable in several states, and even where infrastructure exists, significant data is lost due to technical downtime. While expanding the network remains important, we must now equally focus on ensuring data stability and developing actionable services.