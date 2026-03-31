Lahore Qalandars fine Shaheen Afridi PKR 1 million: Here's why 

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have fined their captain Shaheen Shah Afridi PKR 1 million (approximately $3,600) for violating security protocols at the team hotel. The decision was made to "maintain discipline and impose accountability," according to a statement from the franchise. Sikandar Raza, another player accused by Punjab police of a similar violation, will not face any action.

Incident overview Here's what the police letter stated The controversy erupted after Punjab police accused the Qalandars, Afridi, and Raza of breaching security protocols. The police alleged that despite being denied permission to receive visitors in Raza's room by both PCB's security and anti-corruption manager as well as Naseer, Afridi and Raza took people up to the player's room. The letter claimed they spent some three hours there, contrary to Raza's statement that their stay was only for 40 minutes.

Response to allegations Qalandars disputed how the matter was portrayed While the Qalandars accepted the broader details of the incident, they disputed how it was portrayed by Punjab police. The franchise said the matter was "overstated in public discourse, amplified beyond its original context," and "unnecessarily escalated." They clarified that this arose from a misunderstanding rather than any deliberate attempt to violate established procedures while reaffirming their commitment to strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

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