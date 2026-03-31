IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal . The rest of India, barring Rajasthan and Gujarat, is on a yellow alert for heavy rains. The weather department has also predicted isolated hailstorms over Central and East India and North Peninsular India on March 31.

Weather forecast Rainfall, thunderstorm activity expected over northeast India this week The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm activity, lightning, and gusty winds over Northeast and adjoining East India during the week. Isolated heavy falls are expected over Northeast India on March 31 and April 1. The weather office has also predicted isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over South Peninsular India this week, with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala till April 1.

Upcoming weather changes Western disturbances to impact northwest India this week The IMD has warned of two active western disturbances likely to affect northwest India this week, with maximum impact on April 4. On March 30, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall for the second consecutive day, while several north Indian states experienced rainfall. Mild snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Dharamshala in Kangra district.

Advertisement

Extended forecast Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh till April 5 The Shimla Met Office has forecasted rainfall in Himachal Pradesh till April 5 due to another western disturbance affecting northwest India from April 2. The weather bulletin dated March 30 stated, "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (40-50km/h) likely over western Himalayan region on March 31."

Advertisement