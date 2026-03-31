IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in multiple states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal. The rest of India, barring Rajasthan and Gujarat, is on a yellow alert for heavy rains. The weather department has also predicted isolated hailstorms over Central and East India and North Peninsular India on March 31.
Weather forecast
Rainfall, thunderstorm activity expected over northeast India this week
The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm activity, lightning, and gusty winds over Northeast and adjoining East India during the week. Isolated heavy falls are expected over Northeast India on March 31 and April 1. The weather office has also predicted isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over South Peninsular India this week, with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala till April 1.
Upcoming weather changes
Western disturbances to impact northwest India this week
The IMD has warned of two active western disturbances likely to affect northwest India this week, with maximum impact on April 4. On March 30, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall for the second consecutive day, while several north Indian states experienced rainfall. Mild snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Dharamshala in Kangra district.
Extended forecast
Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh till April 5
The Shimla Met Office has forecasted rainfall in Himachal Pradesh till April 5 due to another western disturbance affecting northwest India from April 2. The weather bulletin dated March 30 stated, "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (40-50km/h) likely over western Himalayan region on March 31."
Capital weather
Light rain likely in Delhi today
Delhi is likely to witness a "generally cloudy sky" with very light rain or drizzle from afternoon to evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32-34 degrees Celsius and 18-20 degrees Celsius, respectively. The national capital recorded a "moderate" Air Quality Index (AQI) of 188 at 7:00am on March 31.