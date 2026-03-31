IPL 2026 won't be telecast in Bangladesh: Here's why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will not be broadcast in Bangladesh, even with the government lifting its ban. This is due to JioStar's decision to end its broadcasting agreement in the country. The move comes after a recent policy shift by the Bangladeshi authorities, who said they wouldn't obstruct any broadcaster willing to air IPL matches. Previously, the Bangladesh government banned the IPL broadcast in the aftermath of Kolkata Knight Riders releasing fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman .

Contract termination JioStar terminated its agreement with T Sports JioStar has terminated its agreement with Bangladeshi broadcaster T Sports "with immediate effect." The company cited "continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement" as the reason for its decision. This termination also affects the Women's Premier League (WPL), which was scheduled to be broadcast in Bangladesh between 2023 and 2027.

Broadcasting rights Bangladesh government is still reviewing the ban Currently, Bangladesh has no official broadcaster to air IPL matches in the country. Despite the government's possible green signal, no other company is vying for the broadcasting rights. As per reports, the Bangladesh government is still reviewing its ban. The final decision will be based on recommendations from the sports ministry. However, JioStar's contract termination leaves no local broadcaster for IPL even if the government officially changes its stance.

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