AI's job impact: India could lead the way
AI is shaking up the job market worldwide, and India's young, tech-savvy workforce could really benefit—if we play our cards right.
Leaders at recent summits say AI isn't just about replacing jobs; it's creating new ones that need fresh skills and human creativity.
But there's a catch: not everyone in India has equal access to tech or training, so reskilling and fair education are key if we want everyone to be part of this future.
India can lead AI for good movement
India has a huge pool of STEM talent and growing digital infrastructure, which puts us in a strong spot for AI-led growth—especially in areas like healthcare and agriculture.
Still, many people don't have the tools or training to join in.
Closing this digital divide with targeted reskilling can help more Indians land new-age jobs like AI ethics officers or tech-collaboration designers.
If we get this right, India could lead the way in using AI for good—and make sure no one gets left behind.