AI's job impact: India could lead the way

India can lead AI for good movement

India has a huge pool of STEM talent and growing digital infrastructure, which puts us in a strong spot for AI-led growth—especially in areas like healthcare and agriculture.

Still, many people don't have the tools or training to join in.

Closing this digital divide with targeted reskilling can help more Indians land new-age jobs like AI ethics officers or tech-collaboration designers.

If we get this right, India could lead the way in using AI for good—and make sure no one gets left behind.