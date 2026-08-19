AISA president Neha Bora accuses government over NEET paper leak

Bora said students protesting at Jantar Mantar were met with hostility instead of real conversation.

She is demanding a total revamp of the education system, pointing to problems with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and privatization.

Bora also condemned police actions against student protests and highlighted how activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike site while fighting for student justice.

The program concluded with APUWJ leaders felicitating her.