AISA president Neha on 22-day hunger strike demanding education reform

Neha, national president of the All India Students's Association (AISA), has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for 22 days, pushing for changes in the education system.

The protest began with six AISA members (Neha plus five others) on June 28 as part of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrations, but only Neha and two others remain after three dropped out due to health issues.