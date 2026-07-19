AISA president Neha on 22-day hunger strike demanding education reform
India
Neha, national president of the All India Students's Association (AISA), has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for 22 days, pushing for changes in the education system.
The protest began with six AISA members (Neha plus five others) on June 28 as part of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrations, but only Neha and two others remain after three dropped out due to health issues.
Neha, 29, DU activist defends unity
At 29, Neha is no stranger to activism: she's been involved in major student and farmers' movements since her college days at Delhi University.
Now the only woman left striking near the main stage, she says this protest continues a legacy of student unity: "this is our legacy and not the divisive politics that the BJP has taught us"