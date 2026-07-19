Wangchuk refuses treatment at hospital, carries on with hunger strike
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike. The 59-year-old was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning for emergency medical treatment on the directions of the Delhi High Court. According to a hospital bulletin, despite being dehydrated and showing signs of metabolic derangements, Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution, and other medicines.
Health update
Wangchuk's condition stable, but he refuses treatment
Upon admission at 7:40am, Wangchuk was found to be conscious with a stable pulse and blood pressure. However, he showed signs of dehydration and metabolic derangements.
Blood tests revealed compensated acidosis with low serum potassium levels. They also revealed a blood sugar level of 78 mg/dl.
Despite medical advice for intravenous fluids, Wangchuk has refused treatment.
His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has sought his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital over "lack of transparency" in his medical care.
Discharge request
Demands copies of medical reports
Angmo has demanded that no treatment be given to her husband without her consent and has sought copies of all medical reports.
She also requested his discharge so he could be transferred to a medical facility of their choice.
Angmo alleged that the hospital had refused to provide copies of medical reports despite repeated requests and claimed that Wangchuk was "absolutely fine."
Protest details
Wangchuk launched hunger strike on June 28
Wangchuk launched an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations.
His health had been deteriorating over the past three weeks, with doctors saying he had lost nearly 9.5kg since starting the fast.
Despite this, Wangchuk remained determined to continue his protest, even though he admitted he had "lost 20% of my body."
New protest
CJP founder Dipke also on hunger strike
Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has also started an indefinite hunger strike.
Dipke is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and has been protesting for the last 29 days.
He also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation and said a planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead as scheduled.