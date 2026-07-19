Wangchuk refuses treatment at hospital, carries on with hunger strike

Upon admission at 7:40am, Wangchuk was found to be conscious with a stable pulse and blood pressure. However, he showed signs of dehydration and metabolic derangements.

Blood tests revealed compensated acidosis with low serum potassium levels. They also revealed a blood sugar level of 78 mg/dl.

Despite medical advice for intravenous fluids, Wangchuk has refused treatment.

His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has sought his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital over "lack of transparency" in his medical care.