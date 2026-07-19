2 US soldiers killed in Iranian missile strikes: Central Command
What's the story
Two US service members were killed, and one is missing following Iranian ballistic missile and drone strikes in Jordan on Friday. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident, adding that four other service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan but have since been discharged. Others with minor injuries have returned to duty.
Retaliatory strikes
Trump orders airstrikes against Iran
In response to the attacks, President Donald Trump ordered a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran.
The strikes, which are the eighth consecutive night of such actions, aim to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."
They also seek to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."
Escalating tensions
Iran accuses US of escalating conflict
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, accused the US of trying to "escalate the conflict" and said Iran had "unforgettable lessons in store for it."
He also stated America's "repeated breaches" of the agreement had "laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US president is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."
Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to the fallen service members on social media platform X. He wrote: "Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."
Travel warning
US issues travel advisory for Americans abroad
The US Department of State also issued a travel advisory for Americans globally, especially those in the Middle East.
The advisory asked them to "monitor the news for breaking developments" due to "heightened tensions in the Middle East."
It warned that "the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation."
Conflict escalation
US-Iran conflict escalates further
The US and Iran's conflict has intensified with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilian infrastructure.
While the US denied hitting non-military targets, Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed at least two US fighter aircraft early on Saturday at Al-Azraq base in Jordan.
The Gulf Cooperation Council accused Tehran of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure after Iran attacked American Gulf allies.