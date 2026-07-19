Delhi Police declares Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament march 'illegal'
What's the story
The Delhi Police has declared the Sansad Chalo march called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday as "illegal." The police said no fresh permission had been sought for this protest, which is part of an ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Senior officers warned that if a large gathering tried to reach Parliament, detentions would follow.
Permission dispute
CJP contests police's claims
CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur has contested the police's claims, saying they had informed authorities about their plans for the march.
However, she admitted that this communication was conducted in person, not in writing.
Meanwhile, over 100 police personnel and Rapid Action Force units have been deployed around Jantar Mantar to maintain order during the protest.
Security measures
Additional police vans stationed around site
Officers said 200 personnel would be deployed on Saturday and Sunday, with more units and paramilitary forces to be called in for Monday's march.
Additional police vans have also been stationed around the site.
The crowd at Jantar Mantar has swelled from around 500 to 800 through the day, they said.
Protest escalation
Wangchuk forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days over alleged irregularities in national examinations, was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar early Saturday.
He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the orders of the Delhi High Court and expert medical advice.
This led to a commotion with supporters being lathi-charged and Dipke being briefly detained.
Denial response
All actions taken professionally, in accordance with health concerns: Police
A senior police officer rejected the CJP's allegations of assault and cutting off electricity at the site.
They said Wangchuk was removed on medical advice due to severe dehydration and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital.
The officer added that all actions were taken professionally and in accordance with health concerns.
Strategic planning
New police commissioner held multiple meetings to strategize on protest
New police commissioner Anurag Kumar held multiple meetings with senior officers to strategize on the protest.
They discussed the routines of different spokespersons sitting on stage with Dipke and devised a plan to shift Wangchuk to the hospital.
Senior officers formed teams and directed them to remove him from Jantar Mantar quickly and rush him into an ambulance.