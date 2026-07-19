Who is William Ishmael? Meet Jennifer Winget's husband
What's the story
Popular television actor Jennifer Winget, who has been a part of the industry for over two decades, recently surprised fans by announcing her marriage to William Ishmael. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. While Winget's professional life has always been under public scrutiny, she has kept her personal life extremely guarded. This has led to widespread curiosity about Ishmael and his background.
Career details
Ishmael has a successful career in finance
Ishmael is a finance professional based in Singapore with extensive experience in global financial markets, per The Times of India.
He currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group, which specializes in digital assets and financial services.
Earlier, he worked at UBS Investment Bank, focusing on foreign exchange trading.
He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York in England, which laid the foundation for his career in international banking and financial trading.
Personal details
This is Winget's second marriage
Ishmael is known for valuing his privacy. He rarely appears in the media and doesn't maintain a public presence on social media.
This low-profile approach extended to his relationship with Winget, who has also kept her personal life under wraps after her divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover in 2014.
Reports of Winget and Ishmael's wedding first surfaced earlier this week.
On Saturday, Winget finally shared a lovely video of their nuptials, captioning it, "...and finally our stars aligned!"