Mojtaba Khamenei calls Trump's deal signature 'worthless' amid US strikes

In light of the US actions, Khamenei has vowed to teach the US "unforgettable lessons."

He accused America of exposing its "true, unmasked face" with the breaches in the agreement serving as a testament to America's "dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature."

The Supreme Leader also slammed what he called "coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality" as inseparable components of American doctrine.