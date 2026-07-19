Mojtaba Khamenei calls Trump's deal signature 'worthless' amid US strikes
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has slammed United States President Donald Trump's signature on their interim deal, calling it "worthless and invalid." The statement comes after repeated violations of the agreement by the US. This month, US strikes have killed over 50 people in Iran, prompting the country to suspend its commitments to the deal.
Escalating tensions
Khamenei vows to teach US 'unforgettable lessons'
In light of the US actions, Khamenei has vowed to teach the US "unforgettable lessons."
He accused America of exposing its "true, unmasked face" with the breaches in the agreement serving as a testament to America's "dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature."
The Supreme Leader also slammed what he called "coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality" as inseparable components of American doctrine.
Military escalation
US strikes continue for a week; Iran halts deal
The US Central Command has confirmed that its strikes have continued for seven consecutive nights. These attacks have targeted "surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities."
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the country is no longer implementing its commitments under the deal due to these violations.
Economic impact
Global economy at risk as conflict escalates
The conflict over the Strait of Hormuz has intensified as both sides focus on controlling this key waterway. The strait previously carried a fifth of the world's crude oil.
The US strikes threaten retaliation on civilians and infrastructure, including desalination plants for drinking water.
This escalation puts the global economy on high alert once again.