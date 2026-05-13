AISA students protest after NEET cancelation, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation India May 13, 2026

AISA students hit the streets in Ranchi after the NEET medical entrance exam was canceled due to an alleged paper leak, leaving more than 2.2 million students frustrated.

Their main demand? Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and real accountability for the exam mess.

Protesters also slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) for repeated issues with exams like NEET, UGC-NET, and CUET.