AISA students protest after NEET cancelation, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
AISA students hit the streets in Ranchi after the NEET medical entrance exam was canceled due to an alleged paper leak, leaving more than 2.2 million students frustrated.
Their main demand? Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and real accountability for the exam mess.
Protesters also slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) for repeated issues with exams like NEET, UGC-NET, and CUET.
AISA urges NTA replacement and accountability
AISA leaders said these leaks are shaking students' trust in the system: The NEET exam is a gateway to medical education, but repeated irregularities are making students lose faith, shared Vijay Kumar.
Activists urged that the NTA be replaced with a transparent body and called for ministerial accountability to restore confidence in national exams.