Ajay Kochhar becomes Indian Navy vice chief after Operation Sindoor India May 29, 2026

Vice Adm. Ajay Kochhar just stepped in as the Navy's new vice chief, taking over from Sanjay Vatsayan.

Known for driving high-level naval combat readiness during Operation Sindoor, which really leveled up the Navy's combat game, Kochhar was previously heading the Andaman and Nicobar Command, India's only tri-service command.