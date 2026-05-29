Ajay Kochhar becomes Indian Navy vice chief after Operation Sindoor
India
Vice Adm. Ajay Kochhar just stepped in as the Navy's new vice chief, taking over from Sanjay Vatsayan.
Known for driving high-level naval combat readiness during Operation Sindoor, which really leveled up the Navy's combat game, Kochhar was previously heading the Andaman and Nicobar Command, India's only tri-service command.
Ajay Kochhar gunnery and missile specialist
Kochhar started his career back in 1988 and specializes in gunnery and missile systems.
Over nearly four decades, he has commanded major warships like INS Vikramaditya and led high-stakes Western Fleet operations in 2021.
His efforts have earned him top honors, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2022) and Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2026).