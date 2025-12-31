Ajay Singhal is Haryana's new top cop
Ajay Singhal, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has just been named Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP), stepping in after OP Singh's retirement on December 31.
The decision came from the Governor, based on a shortlist from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Why does this matter?
This appointment follows Supreme Court rules that require DGP selections to happen through UPSC panels, aiming for more transparency.
After reviewing five candidates, the commission narrowed it down to three, and the state government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved Singhal's appointment from the UPSC panel, with the formal order issued by the Governor of Haryana.
Who is Ajay Singhal?
Born in Rewari in 1968 and an engineering graduate, Singhal has held major roles like heading Haryana's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.
He's set to serve until his retirement in October 2028.
Who did he replace?
Singhal takes over from OP Singh—a fellow 1992-batch officer—who stepped in as DGP just weeks ago after Shatrujeet Kapur went on leave following controversy within the department.