'Bloodshed attempts in Ayodhya failed,' says Yogi Adityanath at Ram temple event
At the Ram Temple's second anniversary, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared that "attempts were made to spill blood in the sacred city [Ayodhya], but such designs failed" thanks to divine grace.
He also highlighted milestones like PM Modi's bhoomi pujan in 2020 and the temple's consecration in 2024.
Ayodhya's transformation and security push
Adityanath pointed out how Ayodhya has changed—now India's first solar city with a new international airport.
He contrasted this progress with past unrest, mentioning a foiled terror attack in 2005.
Ayodhya has drawn over 45 crore visitors in five years, and he credited leaders like Ashok Singhal for their long struggle to make it happen.
New initiatives and big names at the event
The CM announced MNREGA will be renamed VG-RAM G (also referred to as G Ram G), assuring 125 days of employment within their own villages.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh joined other top leaders at the celebration and hoisted a flag at the Annapurna temple in the Ram Mandir complex.