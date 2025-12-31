'Bloodshed attempts in Ayodhya failed,' says Yogi Adityanath at Ram temple event

Ayodhya's transformation and security push

Adityanath pointed out how Ayodhya has changed—now India's first solar city with a new international airport.

He contrasted this progress with past unrest, mentioning a foiled terror attack in 2005.

Ayodhya has drawn over 45 crore visitors in five years, and he credited leaders like Ashok Singhal for their long struggle to make it happen.