Odisha gets its 1st woman Chief Secretary: Anu Garg steps up

Odisha just named Anu Garg as its new Chief Secretary, making her the first woman ever in this top role for the state. Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer, takes over from Manoj Ahuja, who retired after more than a year in office. Before this, she also broke ground as Odisha's first woman Development Commissioner.

Why does this matter? Garg's appointment comes at a big moment—Odisha is gearing up for key local elections and planning long-term goals with its Vision 2036-2047 project.

She'll be focusing on making it easier to do business, creating more opportunities for young people, and giving tourism a boost—all things that could shape the state's future.

Who is Anu Garg? Born in 1969, Garg brings decades of experience across departments like Women & Child Development, Labour, Health and Water Resources.

She's also served at the national level in the Prime Minister's Office and other ministries—so she knows her way around both state and central government challenges.