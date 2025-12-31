LOADING...

Andhra Pradesh's school reforms: What's new in 2025?

India

Big changes are rolling out in Andhra Pradesh schools this year.
The government has introduced the LEAP model—think more focus on reading, math, and critical thinking, plus a play-based curriculum and AI-powered assessments.
There's also talk of quantum tech courses coming soon, all part of an effort to make learning more engaging and future-ready.

Why should you care?

These reforms mean students get summer learning packets, special bridge courses for Grades 6 and 9, and classrooms designed to help you learn by doing.
A record-breaking Parent-Teacher Meeting got 15 million people involved—showing families are now more connected to schools than ever.
Plus, with a new all-in-one digital app for school administration and academic data, upgraded classrooms, STEM labs in select schools, and thousands of new teachers hired, school life in Andhra Pradesh is getting a serious upgrade.