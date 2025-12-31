Andhra Pradesh's school reforms: What's new in 2025?
Big changes are rolling out in Andhra Pradesh schools this year.
The government has introduced the LEAP model—think more focus on reading, math, and critical thinking, plus a play-based curriculum and AI-powered assessments.
There's also talk of quantum tech courses coming soon, all part of an effort to make learning more engaging and future-ready.
Why should you care?
These reforms mean students get summer learning packets, special bridge courses for Grades 6 and 9, and classrooms designed to help you learn by doing.
A record-breaking Parent-Teacher Meeting got 15 million people involved—showing families are now more connected to schools than ever.
Plus, with a new all-in-one digital app for school administration and academic data, upgraded classrooms, STEM labs in select schools, and thousands of new teachers hired, school life in Andhra Pradesh is getting a serious upgrade.