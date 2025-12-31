Andhra Pradesh's school reforms: What's new in 2025?

Why should you care?

These reforms mean students get summer learning packets, special bridge courses for Grades 6 and 9, and classrooms designed to help you learn by doing.

A record-breaking Parent-Teacher Meeting got 15 million people involved—showing families are now more connected to schools than ever.

Plus, with a new all-in-one digital app for school administration and academic data, upgraded classrooms, STEM labs in select schools, and thousands of new teachers hired, school life in Andhra Pradesh is getting a serious upgrade.