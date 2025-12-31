Next Article
CITU backs nationwide strike over new labor codes
India
CITU has officially joined a countrywide general strike planned for February 12, 2026, teaming up with nine other major trade unions.
The move was decided at their recently held national conference in Visakhapatnam.
Their main demand? Repeal four new Labor Codes introduced last month.
The final strike date will be locked in at a big workers' meet in Delhi on January 9.
Why are unions upset?
Unions say the new Labor Codes and bills like the SHANTI Bill and VB-G RAM G threaten workers' rights and could weaken job security—especially for rural workers if MNREGA is replaced.
They're calling for all these changes to be scrapped and warn of more strikes if the government doesn't listen.
Notably, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh isn't joining this protest.