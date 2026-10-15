Ajinbou Ringkamai's severed head found after suspected Manipur militant attack
India
Five days after a suspected militant attack in Manipur, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams found the severed head of Ajinbou Ringkamai near where the incident happened.
His remains were brought to the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on Thursday morning for an autopsy.
Kuki-Naga clashes since February 2026
The discovery followed urgent calls from a Naga group, the Joint Tribes Council Manipur, which wanted his head found quickly so proper funeral rites could be performed.
This case is part of ongoing clashes between Kukis and Nagas since February 2026, which have already claimed over 50 lives and fueled rising tensions in the area.