Ajit Doval and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss strategic partnership
India
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval just met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
Their main focus? Strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially on energy security and handling new regional challenges.
Both sides stress cooperation and stability
Doval passed along Prime Minister Modi's greetings, and both sides talked about working together for mutual progress and tackling shared security concerns.
The meeting also highlighted how both nations want stability in the region, with top UAE officials present, showing just how important these ties are right now.