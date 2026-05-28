Ajit Doval in Moscow forum urges unified action against terrorism
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke up at a big security event in Moscow, calling for countries to unite against terrorism,
"There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism,"
He made it clear that everyone needs to pick a side and act, not just talk.
The forum, hosted by Sergei Shoigu, tackled global security challenges as the world becomes more multipolar.
Doval calls for Global South voice
Doval also urged for updates to old global institutions so countries from the Global South get a real say.
He highlighted how threats in West Asia could disrupt key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, reminding everyone that smooth trade is vital for all.
He is set to hold more meetings this week to boost international cooperation on these issues.