Ajit Doval in Moscow urges end to terrorism double standards

Doval urges secure major trade routes

Doval also pointed out how crucial it is to keep major trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea safe for everyone.

While in Russia, he discussed defense and energy and space ties with top Russian officials and met Myanmar's national security adviser, Tin Aung San, about regional security.

Myanmar's national security adviser is expected to travel to India in July for the 5th NSAs's meeting of BIMSTEC, showing both countries are keen to work closely on security issues.