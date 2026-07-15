Ajit Doval meets U Tin Aung San over border security
India
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval caught up with Myanmar's National Security Adviser U Tin Aung San on July 14, 2026, during the BIMSTEC security chiefs' meeting.
The big focus? Cracking down on border issues like insurgent groups, arms smuggling, and cross-border infiltration.
India made it clear: it wants Myanmar to stop its territory from being used for anti-India activities.
BIMSTEC talks address terrorism drug trafficking
Beyond just the border, both sides talked about fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, cyber threats, and keeping borders safer.
This meeting is part of India's ongoing effort to work closely with neighbors like Myanmar through BIMSTEC and tackle regional security challenges together.