Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi in Delhi over Ladakh tensions

Doval, Wang urge trust, lac caution

Doval emphasized that both countries need to be sensitive to each other's main concerns and build trust for smoother relations.

They discussed handling the Line of Actual Control carefully so it doesn't mess up broader ties.

Wang said that both countries should work toward implementing the understandings reached by their leaders.

Wang pointed out the importance of teaming up on global issues, like supporting India's BRICS leadership and pushing for progress in the Global South together.