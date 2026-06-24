Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi in Delhi over Ladakh tensions
India's top security adviser Ajit Doval and China's foreign minister Wang Yi met in New Delhi on Monday, hoping to calm things down between the two countries.
Their meeting happened alongside a BRICS security meeting, with both sides still trying to move past the 2020 Ladakh military standoff.
Doval, Wang urge trust, lac caution
Doval emphasized that both countries need to be sensitive to each other's main concerns and build trust for smoother relations.
They discussed handling the Line of Actual Control carefully so it doesn't mess up broader ties.
Wang said that both countries should work toward implementing the understandings reached by their leaders.
Wang pointed out the importance of teaming up on global issues, like supporting India's BRICS leadership and pushing for progress in the Global South together.