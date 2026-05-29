Ajit Doval says India will help calm West Asia tensions
India's national security adviser Ajit Doval told a big security forum in Moscow that India is committed to helping calm things down in West Asia.
He pointed out how important it is to keep key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea open, warning that any trouble there could mess with global oil and gas supplies and hit the world economy hard.
Doval flags reported Iran tolling concerns
Doval also flagged concerns about Iran has reportedly sought to impose a tolling system on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
These moves are causing tension with countries like the US and could make energy supplies less stable worldwide.
Doval didn't stop there: he also called for urgent updates at the United Nations so it can better handle today's security challenges.