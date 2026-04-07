Ajit Doval to meet Bangladesh FM Khalilur Rahman in Delhi
India
India's NSA Ajit Doval is set to welcome Bangladesh's foreign minister, Khalilur Rahman, in New Delhi on April 7.
This marks the first big meeting between India and Bangladesh since the BNP took charge in Dhaka, with both sides hoping to reset their relationship and build more trust.
Visas energy fuel Ganga Waters Treaty
The main topics? Making it easier for people to get visas and teaming up on energy, especially since Bangladesh is facing an energy crunch.
Rahman will also talk with Indian leaders about extra fuel supplies, renewing the soon-to-expire Ganga Waters Treaty, and improving border security.
Both countries are aiming for a fresh start focused on practical cooperation that benefits ordinary people.