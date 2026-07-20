Ajit Doval to receive Lokmanya Tilak Award August 1 Pune
Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser, is set to receive the Lokmanya Tilak Award on August 1 in Pune.
The honor celebrates his standout role in keeping the country secure, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be presenting it.
This award, started in 1983 to remember freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, goes to people who've made a real impact on India's progress.
Ajit Doval longest-serving NSA at 81
At 81, Doval is the longest-serving NSA and has handled tough assignments across Mizoram, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
He's also led diplomatic missions abroad and played a major part in resolving big issues like the India-China boundary talks and Doklam standoff.
Past winners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi.
The ceremony will see top leaders from Maharashtra joining in to celebrate his legacy.