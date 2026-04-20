Ajit Doval visits Saudi Arabia amid Strait of Hormuz closure India Apr 20, 2026

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval just made a quick trip to Saudi Arabia as tensions rise in West Asia.

With energy supplies getting shaky amid disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India has been sending top officials across the region, including recent visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to help keep things steady.