Ajit Doval visits Saudi Arabia amid Strait of Hormuz closure
India
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval just made a quick trip to Saudi Arabia as tensions rise in West Asia.
With energy supplies getting shaky amid disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India has been sending top officials across the region, including recent visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to help keep things steady.
Ajit Doval in Riyadh stresses dialogue
In Riyadh, Doval met with key Saudi leaders to talk about keeping energy flowing and looking out for the 4 million Indians living there.
The discussions were all about strengthening ties and finding diplomatic ways to handle the regional uncertainty, showing that India is sticking with dialogue over drama.