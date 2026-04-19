'Just doing my job': Klaasen on IPL strike rate criticism

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen , the current holder of the orange cap in IPL 2026, has responded to criticism over his strike rate. Despite scoring a whopping 283 runs in six matches, Klaasen has faced scrutiny for his batting pace. However, he remains unfazed and focused on his role in the team. "I know there's been a lot said about my strike rate this season, but I've been putting the team in good positions, and I'm just doing my job," he said after Saturday's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) .

Player responsibility Been in difficult situations, have to take responsibility: Klaasen Klaasen stressed that he has been putting his team in good positions with his performance. "I've been in difficult situations, and then you have to take responsibility and be mature about it," he said. The South African batsman also spoke about the importance of scoring runs consistently to ensure a good total on the board. He emphasized that this is all part of doing their job as professional cricketers. Notably Klaasen's strike rate this season is a healthy 144.39.

Training regimen My off-season training at an 'eye gym' has helped me Klaasen revealed that his off-season training at an "eye gym" in Cape Town has improved his reflexes. He described it as a personal program to help make decisions under pressure. "It's about a 10-minute session a day, and you make about four to five hundred decisions in that 10 minutes under pressure under a certain amount of time and reaction work," he explained. This has helped him keep pace with the game and maintain his form throughout the season.

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