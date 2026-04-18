Heinrich Klaasen slams 59 versus CSK, surpasses 350 T20 sixes

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a formidable total of 194/9 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were the stars for SRH, both scoring half-centuries. Klaasen has been in top form this season for SRH in IPL 2026.

Knock Klaasen delivers for SRH SRH were 75/2 at the end of powerplay overs. Klaasen came in and joined Abhishek, who was in full flow. After Abhishek's dismissal with SRH being 93/3, Aniket Verma joined Klaasen in the middle. A set of mini partnerships before 30-plus stands alongside Nitish Reddy and Salil Arora steadied SRH. Klaasen kept going and played aggressive shots to keep the scoreboard ticking. He scored his third fifty of the season in 32 balls. His innings ended in the 18th over.

Stats Klaasen races to 351 T20 sixes, including 99 in IPL Klaasen's knock had 2 sixes and six fours. With his first six, Klaasen completed 350 T20 sixes. He now owns 351 sixes from 282 matches (259 innings) at 31.71. He is closing in on 6,500 runs in T20s (6,469). As many as 1,763 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 55 matches at 41. He struck his 10th IPL fifty. Klaasen is now one shy of 100 IPL sixes (99).

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