Ajit Doval's walkout from SCO meeting in 2020 goes viral

During a virtual SCO meeting in September 2020, Pakistan shared a map claiming parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh. When Pakistan wouldn't budge even after Russia tried to mediate, Doval walked out to make it clear India wouldn't accept this. Russia backed India and called out Pakistan for breaking SCO rules.

Doval's career highlights

Doval has been at the heart of some of India's biggest security moments—going undercover in Pakistan during the 1971 war, taking part in Operation Black Thunder (1988), negotiating during the Kandahar hijacking in 1999, and planning high-profile operations like the 2016 surgical strikes.

As NSA, he pushed for smarter intelligence sharing and a more proactive defense strategy.