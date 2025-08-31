Punjab floods: CM Mann urges PM Modi to release funds
Punjab is facing major floods, with over 1,000 villages hit and farmland in districts like Gurdaspur and Amritsar left underwater.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to release ₹60,000 crore in pending state funds from the Centre to help Punjab recover from crop losses and damage to rural communities.
Mann calls for updated disaster relief rules
Mann highlighted that Punjab's finances are already stretched thin due to a ₹49,727 crore GST loss and cuts in rural development funds.
He called the current disaster relief rules outdated for this scale of crisis and wants compensation for affected farmers raised to at least ₹50,000 per acre.
He also flagged concerns about canceled road projects that could hurt rural connectivity if not addressed quickly.