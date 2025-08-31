Next Article
Record rains in August across India; floods, landslides wreak havoc
Northwest India just saw its wettest August since 2001, with the IMD reporting 265mm of rain—about 35% more than usual.
June to August was also much wetter than normal, and South Peninsular India got in on the action too, recording its third-highest August rainfall since 2001.
Floods and landslides hit hard in Himalayan states
All this extra rain wasn't just a weather stat—it led to real problems. Floods and landslides hit hard in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, damaging roads and bridges.
Punjab faced major farmland flooding, displacing lakhs of people.
The IMD says active monsoon conditions and frequent western disturbances were behind this unusually intense season.