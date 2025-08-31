Next Article
Thamarassery Ghat road opens for heavy vehicles, but with restrictions
Heavy multi-axle trucks are allowed again on Thamarassery Ghat Road, the key route between Wayanad and Kozhikode, as rains have eased up.
But it's not a full return to normal—traffic restrictions still apply because there's still a risk of mudslides and falling rocks.
Tourist access to view point still off-limits
Single-lane traffic is sticking around for now, with police guiding vehicles at set intervals.
Tourist access to the popular View Point remains off-limits, and stopping along that stretch isn't allowed either.
These rules were put in place after mudslides shut down the road last week; things are opening up slowly, but safety comes first.