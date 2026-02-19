Ajit Pawar crash: Black box data downloaded, voice recorder damaged
The AAIB has recovered the black box from the Learjet that crashed near Baramati on January 28, taking the lives of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others.
Investigators managed to download flight data in Delhi, but damage to the cockpit voice recorder means they'll need help from the manufacturer.
A first report is expected in about a month.
CBI probe demanded
There's a lot of pressure for answers—Ajit Pawar's family and his party are calling for a CBI investigation, raising questions about last-minute crew changes and possible air traffic issues.
The aviation ministry is promising transparency as they also audit VSR Aviation (referred to in some notices as M/s VSR Ventures), the company running the jet.
