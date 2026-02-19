Ajit Pawar crash probe: Flight data recovered; preliminary report soon
India
The investigation into the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others is moving forward.
Officials have managed to recover important flight data, but the cockpit voice recorder was badly damaged and needs expert help to access.
A preliminary report on what happened is expected within 30 days.
Family demands deeper probe into possible wrongdoing
A special audit of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the crashed jet, is almost done—regulators are checking if safety rules were followed.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's family wants a deeper probe into possible wrongdoing and has called for VSR Ventures to be suspended.
The Nationalist Congress Party has also asked for a CBI investigation into the crash.