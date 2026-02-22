Ajit Pawar crash probe report to be out by February 28 India Feb 22, 2026

A preliminary report on the Learjet crash that killed NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others will be out by February 28.

The private jet went down near Baramati Airport on January 28, with everyone on board—including the pilots and crew—losing their lives.

The investigation is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules and ICAO standards.