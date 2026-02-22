Ajit Pawar crash probe report to be out by February 28
A preliminary report on the Learjet crash that killed NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others will be out by February 28.
The private jet went down near Baramati Airport on January 28, with everyone on board—including the pilots and crew—losing their lives.
The investigation is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules and ICAO standards.
Pawar, 4 others died in crash
The jet crashed during its second attempt to land, slamming into the ground before exploding, as seen in airport CCTV footage.
Alongside Pawar, pilot Sumit Kapur, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, attendant Pinky Mali, and security officer Vidhit Jadhar died in the accident.
Ajit Pawar was a major figure in Maharashtra politics—he was Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and had broken away from the NCP.
His passing sparked three days of state mourning.