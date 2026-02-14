Ajit Pawar's crash prompts DGCA to tighten VIP flight rules
India
After the tragic plane crash that took the lives of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others, India's aviation regulator (DGCA) is taking a hard look at how VIP flights are handled.
They're checking for any safety gaps in jets used for VIPs, including those run by VSR Ventures—the operator involved in the accident.
Experts call for stricter audits on aircraft maintenance
The DGCA is reminding everyone that ignoring rules—like flying in bad weather or overworking crews—can lead to warnings or even license suspensions.
Experts say it's time for deeper audits on aircraft maintenance and crew hours, instead of just ticking boxes on paperwork.
The goal: make sure every flight, especially VIP ones, puts safety first.