Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Deputy CM and 4 others killed near Baramati India Jan 28, 2026

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Their Learjet 45, flying from Mumbai, couldn't spot the runway on the first try and had to circle back.

On the second approach, they confirmed sighting the runway but didn't respond after getting landing clearance at 8:43am.

Just a minute later, the plane crashed at the runway threshold and caught fire raising concerns about what went wrong in those final moments.