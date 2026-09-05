Ajmal T Muhammed arrested over morphed photos of female classmates

Ajmal often took pictures of his classmates and at camps and other events, but his friends were shocked to discover altered images saved on his devices.

Police examined his phone and laptop for investigation.

Police said an examination of his mobile phone and laptop found no evidence so far that the images had been uploaded to any website or shared with others through groups or other platforms.

He was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, granted bail, and the case is still being looked into by the cyber cell.