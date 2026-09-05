Kerala: 8 engineering students die in road accident
What's the story
A tragic road accident in Thrissur district, Kerala, late on Friday night claimed the lives of eight people. The victims were traveling in a car that collided with a parked lorry on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam around 11:40pm. All eight occupants died on the spot and were later extracted from the wreckage by locals, fire and rescue personnel, and police officers.
Victim profile
Victims were likely PSNA Engineering College students
The car, which had a Tamil Nadu registration number, was reportedly on its way from Guruvayur to Kodungallur when the accident took place.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims were engineering students from PSNA Engineering College in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.
An identity card belonging to one of these students was found at the accident site.
Accident details
Car rammed into parked lorry
The crash occurred on a stretch of highway where roadwork was underway. The car rammed into the rear of a parked goods lorry in the same direction.
Seven occupants died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries after being rushed to a hospital.
The impact of the collision left the car mangled and trapped some occupants inside.
Aftermath
Police investigating cause of accident
Locals, police, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel quickly arrived at the scene to launch a rescue operation.
Firefighters had to cut open parts of the wreckage to extricate two occupants.
The bodies were later moved to Thrissur Medical College's mortuary for further procedures.
Police are now verifying the identities of all deceased victims while investigating how this tragic accident happened.