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Home / News / Sports News / Ligue 1 2026-27: Paris Saint-Germain remain winless after three matches
Ligue 1 2026-27: Paris Saint-Germain remain winless after three matches
PSG are winless in their first three matches

Ligue 1 2026-27: Paris Saint-Germain remain winless after three matches

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 05, 2026
03:35 am
What's the story

AS Monaco stunned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a 2-1 comeback victory, taking the top spot in Ligue 1. The loss left defending champions PSG winless in their first three matches of the season. Marquinhos had given PSG an early lead, but goals from Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo turned the game around for Monaco. Monaco equalized in the 58th minute when Nazinho headed home from Jordan Teze's cross. They took the lead in the 72nd minute with Idumbo scoring from a tight angle.

Contract extensions

PSG announce contract extensions amid poor start to season

Ahead of the match, PSG announced contract extensions for coach Luis Enrique and several players including Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz.

Despite the promising news off the pitch, PSG's performance on it was disappointing.

After the match, PSG defender Lucas Hernandez acknowledged the team's unusual start to the season but remained optimistic.

He said, "Yes, it's rare (the winless start to the season) but it's also part of football."

Information

PSG are placed 12th in Ligue 1 this season

After three matches, PSG are placed 12th. Enrique's men own two points, having drawn two and lost one. PSG have conceded six goals already and their goal difference reads -1. Monaco top the standings with nine points from three matches (W3).

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An unwanted record for PSG

As per Opta, PSG have conceded more than one goal in each of its last four Ligue 1 matches, a first since January-February 2005 (also 4). Meanwhile, Monaco have now beaten PSG in each of their last three Ligue 1 meetings.

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