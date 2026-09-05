Ligue 1 2026-27: Paris Saint-Germain remain winless after three matches

Ahead of the match, PSG announced contract extensions for coach Luis Enrique and several players including Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz.

Despite the promising news off the pitch, PSG's performance on it was disappointing.

After the match, PSG defender Lucas Hernandez acknowledged the team's unusual start to the season but remained optimistic.

He said, "Yes, it's rare (the winless start to the season) but it's also part of football."