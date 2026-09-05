Ligue 1 2026-27: Paris Saint-Germain remain winless after three matches
What's the story
AS Monaco stunned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a 2-1 comeback victory, taking the top spot in Ligue 1. The loss left defending champions PSG winless in their first three matches of the season. Marquinhos had given PSG an early lead, but goals from Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo turned the game around for Monaco. Monaco equalized in the 58th minute when Nazinho headed home from Jordan Teze's cross. They took the lead in the 72nd minute with Idumbo scoring from a tight angle.
Contract extensions
PSG announce contract extensions amid poor start to season
Ahead of the match, PSG announced contract extensions for coach Luis Enrique and several players including Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz.
Despite the promising news off the pitch, PSG's performance on it was disappointing.
After the match, PSG defender Lucas Hernandez acknowledged the team's unusual start to the season but remained optimistic.
He said, "Yes, it's rare (the winless start to the season) but it's also part of football."
Information
PSG are placed 12th in Ligue 1 this season
After three matches, PSG are placed 12th. Enrique's men own two points, having drawn two and lost one. PSG have conceded six goals already and their goal difference reads -1. Monaco top the standings with nine points from three matches (W3).
Do you know?
An unwanted record for PSG
As per Opta, PSG have conceded more than one goal in each of its last four Ligue 1 matches, a first since January-February 2005 (also 4). Meanwhile, Monaco have now beaten PSG in each of their last three Ligue 1 meetings.
Twitter Post
Win!
Comeback + upset for Monaco at Parc des Princes 🇲🇨❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UquM0gVsBc— Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 4, 2026