Paris Saint-Germain extend Luis Enrique's contract until 2030: Details here

Along with Enrique's extension, PSG have also secured contract renewals for five of their players.

Joao Neves, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, and Senny Mayulu have all signed new deals that will keep them at the club until 2031.

Fabian Ruiz has also agreed to a new contract that will run until 2028.

The club announced these developments ahead of their home league match against AS Monaco.