Paris Saint-Germain extend Luis Enrique's contract until 2030: Details here
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have announced a three-year contract extension for their head coach, Luis Enrique. The new deal will keep the Spaniard at the club until 2030. Since taking over in July 2023, Enrique has led PSG to two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 championships. His previous contract was set to run out at the end of this season.
Player extensions
PSG renew contracts for 5 players as well
Along with Enrique's extension, PSG have also secured contract renewals for five of their players.
Joao Neves, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, and Senny Mayulu have all signed new deals that will keep them at the club until 2031.
Fabian Ruiz has also agreed to a new contract that will run until 2028.
The club announced these developments ahead of their home league match against AS Monaco.
Achievements
Enrique's managerial numbers and silverwares with PSG
Enrique has managed PSG in 178 matches across competitions.
He has won 118 matches besides drawing 34 and losing only 26. His win percentage reads 66.29.
In terms of trophies won, he has helped PSG to three successive Ligue 1 honors and two Champions League titles.
He also won the Trophée des Champions in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
He won the UEFA Super Cup in 2025 and 2026 besides the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in 2025,
PSG were runners-up in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
Twitter Post
Signed!
Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain coach until 2030. ✍️❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/r2a1b3BxVy— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 4, 2026