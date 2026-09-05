US could target Iran's nuclear site 'very soon': Donald Trump

Trump said, "We know everybody that's moving at Pickaxe; we know everybody that's moving everywhere all over Iran. And if anything goes bad, we hit them; we hit them hard."

The site is near Iran's damaged Natanz uranium-enrichment facility and is said to be heavily fortified with two deeply buried tunnel systems.

Israeli intelligence believes Iran has moved thousands of centrifuges to this site, making it more resistant to conventional aerial bombardment.