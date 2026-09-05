England-Pakistan Tests: Were Rizwan, Imam sacked over off-field issues?
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made as many as seven changes to its squad for the third and final Test against England. As per a new report by PTI, senior players Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were sent home over behavioral issues in the dressing room. The decision comes after Rizwan's poor performance in the first two Tests against England. Rizwan managed only 61 runs in four innings, while Imam didn't bat at all due to a calf strain during the Lord's Test.
Committee inquiry
Inquiry launched into behavior of seniors
The PCB has launched a committee inquiry into the behavior of Rizwan, Imam, and Salman Ali Agha.
Notably, Agha captained Pakistan in the series opener.
They are likely to be summoned before a committee to explain their conduct during the West Indies and England tours.
This move comes amid speculation about possible changes in the selection committee after seven players were sent home from England.
Selection scrutiny
Notices issued to selection and advisory committee members
The PCB has issued notices to members of the selection committee and advisory committee, seeking explanations over their decision to include Imam and Rizwan for the England tour.
A new selection committee could be announced after this tour.
Meanwhile, interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson recommended sending back the remaining players so he could try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp.
Coaching changes
Mike Hesson likely to become permanent head coach
The PCB is considering appointing Hesson as the permanent head coach if he agrees to take up the role.
If not, they will look for another candidate ahead of the next home series against Sri Lanka in November.
Former head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from their positions while still in England.
However, both are likely to be offered other roles within the board.